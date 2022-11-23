More parking spots are coming to downtown Richmond after the Madison County Fiscal Court agreed to purchase property located on North Second Street during its Nov. 22 meeting at the Madison County Courthouse.
The court agreed to pay the appraised and fair market value of $161,000 to Fire on the Mountain LLC and DBA Heritage Funeral Home to purchase the property which will be demolished and used for a parking lot.
“The property already adjoins county-owned property and will allow for more parking in the downtown area,” said Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor.
The property in question is the location of the old Turpin Funeral Home.
The court gave first reading approval to a new business license fee schedule. Madison County Deputy County Judge Executive said this is the first update to the business license fee schedule since 2015.
Businesses applying for a license to operate in Madison County will now pay a one-time fee of
$50 to be licensed to operate in the county. Agriculture businesses, such as farms, as well as not-for-profit organizations that have submitted 501c(3) are exempt from the licensing fee.
“The goal of this is to make the process easier for business owners to obtain a license,” Williams said. “It will now be a one-time process for businesses and will improve the process. It cuts down on the cost of postage and labor for renewing thousands of business licenses each year. “
Williams added that current businesses that are operating in good standing with the county will be grandfathered in and not required to obtain a new license.
In other business
• The county received a deed easement from Ryan and Jennifer Willis to transfer .128 acres of land on Herndon Lane for a road widening project.
• Heard golf cart and course fees will increase at Battlefield Golf Course for the 2023 season. Golf cart prices will increase from $6 to $7 for nine holes and from $12 to $14 for 18 holes. Senior citizens will pay $26 for 18 holes, up from $24 while the general public will pay $30 instead of $28 for 18 holes of golf beginning Jan. 1.
• Myron Fisher was reappointed to the Madison County Airport Board.
• Doug Fritz was appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
• The court recognized the Madison Central High School Band for winning the 2022 Kentucky High School State Championship.
• The court recognized Ciara O’Shea for winning the 2022 Kentucky High School State Cross Country Championship. O’Shea is committed to run for the University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill.
