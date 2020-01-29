The Madison County Fiscal Court joined a growing list of Kentucky counties declaring the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary County during its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday in Richmond.
Madison County became the 48th of 120 counties in the state to adopt a resolution preventing state laws to infringe on the Second Amendment, which gives citizens the “right to keep and bear arms and shall not be infringed upon.“
The resolution stated the court was “concerned about the passage of any bill containing language which could be interpreted as infringing on rights of citizens of Madison County to keep and bear arms” and expressed “its deepest commitment to the rights of all citizens of Madison County to keep and bear arms” and “express opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of citizens of Madison County to keep and bear arms.”
Members of the court present — Judge Executive Reagan Taylor and Magistrates Tom Botkin and John Tudor unanimously approved the resolution. Magistrates Larry Combs and Roger Barger were absent because of illness.
Following the adoption of the resolution, Taylor asked the citizens in attendance if they wanted a picture and the crowd applauded the court’s decision before leaving the meeting.
Berea resident Shane Morris later addressed the court during comments from the audience and advised the governing body to adopt an ordinance that he said would override a resolution and added that resolutions are not enforced and not “worth the paper they are written on” the Sanctuary County resolutions are “really aimed at placating people, satisfying people and they will go away.”
“I trust my hometown’s fiscal court is not doing that,” he said.
Morris added an ordinance would bar local officials or resources from engaging in the enforcement of any federal involuntary infringement on the right to bear arms.
Madison County Attorney Jeanne Haymond updated the court on the rocket docket program and said as of last week (Jan. 21) the program — aimed at getting those charged with a felony drug offense to treatment in shorter time — had 102 cases expedited and 15 are pending. She said the program has saved the county approximately $500,000 during the post year.
The court voted to allocate $50,000 to Haymond’s office to help with the costs of staffing and overseeing the successful program.
Madison County Jailer Steve Tussey gave an update on the Madison County Detention Center and said as of Tuesday, 454 inmates were in the possession of the county, with 369 in house, 43 in home incarceration and 42 being jailed in other facilities. He said the overall number was the lowest figure in approximately six months.
“The trend is going in the right direction thanks to a lot of things,” Tussey said. “… while all of that sounds good, that is still double occupancy and that is still 180 people sleeping on the floor. But still, compared to a few months ago, that is a good number.”
He added the trend is partly because of entities being aware of the overcrowding at the jail and the county’s budget crisis.
In other business:
• The court approved removing Ralph Park West Road from the county maintenance plan.
• Rewarded a media monitoring system and radio alert system contract, both of which are fully funded by the CSEPP program.
• Hired Ancie Hatfield as a finance officer in the EMA/CSEPP office at a rate of $19.74 per hour.
• Hired Kinsey Rohrback and Elizabeth Cordle as office assistants in the Planning and Codes office for $12 per hour.
• Next meeting: Feb. 11, 9:30 a.m., Madison County Courthouse.
