After much discussion and input from the community, the Madison County Fiscal Court denied a zone change request on its second reading for property located on College Hill Road near Waco during its Sept. 13 meeting at the Berea City Hall.
The zone change request for 70.27 acres from C-7/R-7 (commercial and residential agriculture) to UC-1 (single family residential) was originally approved by the planning and zoning commission and had passed first reading from the fiscal court before the denial vote of 3-2 was issued. Magistrates John Tudor, Roger Barger, and Ben Robinson voted against the zone change. Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor and Magistrate Tom Botkin voted in favor.
In issuing the denial, the court cited in its findings of facts that the property is not a safe area to develop at this point due to traffic and accident reports obtained from the Kentucky State Police.
Before the vote, Tudor, who represents Waco, said it was his belief and those of residents of the area that the traffic flow on this portion of Kentucky Highway 52 is too high to support an additional residential development.
“I just don’t think this is a suitable situation for this many houses,” Tudor said. “If it was reduced, possibly if the developer would agree to one-acre lots and put 50-60 houses in there then I could be for it. But for the safety situation at this point, I just can’t be for it.”
Exact development plans for the property, such as the number of homes per acre and square footage of each home, were not readily available due to the process of requesting the zone
change prior to submitting the development plans for approval. Submitting development plans, along with engineering specifications, prior to the approved zone change can be cost prohibitive for the developer.
Tudor added it is often difficult to make decisions on zone changes when the complete plans for the property are not available. “I’ve said it before and I will say it again. I’m not comfortable with the process that we have to go through. I think we should have the development plans before approving the zone change.”
Bert Thomas, planning and zoning representative, said if the court approved the zone change they would know exactly what they were getting without getting into the development plans.
“”We are getting a subdivision. We are getting single-family homes that will sit on 9,000, 10,000 or one-acre lots, based on what the developer submits.”
Thomas said the only question facing the court was whether or not the land is acceptable for single family homes.
Richmond attorney Stuart Olds, who represented landowner Shannon Renfore at the meeting, told the court the majority of the property in question is in the area designated in the urban corridor from last year’s updated comprehensive plan.
The fiscal court updates the comprehensive plan every five years. In updating the comprehensive plan, Thomas said, surveys are sent to community residents and public hearings are called to entertain public comment, while a steering committee of 14-to-15 residents make recommendations to the planning and zoning commission. The final plan is sent to the fiscal court for approval. The 2021 comprehensive plan widened the urban corridor.
“The major change was increasing the footprint of the urban corridor,” Thomas said. “Previously, it was just north to south in the county. We expanded that area out 52 East toward Estill County because of the development in that area as well as 52 West toward Paint Lick. The property in question falls in the new urban corridor.”
In other business:
- The Madison County Sheriff’s Department, working alongside the Madison County Board of Education, has hired four new deputies to serve as school resource officers at Kirksville, Waco, Boonesboro, and Kingston Elementary Schools. The addition of the new officers helps to fulfill the requirement of House Bill 63 which required a school resource officer at each school in the state by Aug. 1. The Richmond Police Department provides officers for Madison Central High School as well as a pair of middle schools. The Berea Police Department provides officers for Madison Southern, Foley Middle School, and Shannon Johnson Elementary School.
- Amended the Employee Classification Schedule add the position of a general laborer at the road department.
- The county will host a hazardous waste disposal day on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 108 Clarksville Lane. in Richmond.
- Approved $297,000 in flex funds for the 2023 fiscal year from the Kentucky Department of Transportation.
- Hired Vernon Hills as a code enforcement officer at a rate of $15 per hour beginning Sept. 14.
- Hired Charles Barger as a general laborer at the road department at a rate of $14 per hour beginning Sept. 14.
- Hired Serena Frye as a custodian one at a rate of $13 per hour beginning Sept. 14.
