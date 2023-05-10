By Leslie Barlow
Citizen Staff Writer
The Madison County Fiscal court gave first reading approval to a zone change request at its May 9 meeting at Berea City Hall in Berea.
The change request is for 6.9 acres at 3750 Berea Road from UC-1 Single Family Residential to UC-4 General Commercial. The property is on Berea Road and between the entrance to Twin Lakes and Dollar General.
The court will hear public comments and give a full vote on the zone change at its May 23 meeting.
In other business, the court approved an application for Waste Management Waste Tire Grant Funds. The grant is for $4,000 and will be awarded in June. The funds will be used to accept older tires from citizens.
The court entered into a professional services agreement with Palmer Engineering Professional Services for the construction of a CSEEP structure.
The court also adopted the 2022 Madison County/City of Richmond/City of Berea Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Phillip Seyfrit told the court about a planned 50th Anniversary Documentary on the 1974 tornado that caused destruction in Madison County. Seyfrit asked if anyone experienced the tornado and would like to share their experiences to please contact the Richmond Visitor Center to schedule a time to be interviewed.
