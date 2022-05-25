The Madison County Fiscal Court heard a first reading for the new Administrative Code for Madison County government offices for the next fiscal year during its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday.
“As we prepare the Administrative Code for this year, we have included something that we have not included previously and that is a mission, vision, and values,” Madison County Deputy Judge-Executive Jill Williams said. “It has been an opportunity for me for the last several months to really observe how we do business and what drives our organization and how we make decisions and part of that has been really our values and so we ask some of our senior employees if we had values, or a statement, or a mission or a vision, and they were like ‘no, we really haven’t.’ So, on the heels of our employee engagement survey, we started having a conversation around the ‘why.’ And in the communication world, the ‘why’ drives everything we do. Why are we here? What is our purpose? What drives us? And so, some of that comes from our mission, vision, and values.”
Williams added that it was time to write down the mission, vision, and values for Madison County government employees.
“Our mission is who we are, that is what we value,” she said. “Our vision is what we want to become, and our values are guiding principles. That’s kind of what we live by. We are asking the court to include that in our administrative code this year for the first time.”
When drafting the mission, vision, and value statements, Williams said that two different terms stood out when reviewing comments and feedback from the employee engagement survey — to serve and community. Those terms became foundational building blocks for the mission statement.
The mission was read as follows: “Our mission is Madison County Government, it’s elected representatives, and employees are committed to enhancing the safety, education, economic well-being, and quality of life for all citizens by providing public services in a physically responsible and efficient manner. The county will operate in a manner that is worthy of public trust and embraces innovation, diversity, and collaboration in meeting citizen and community needs. The county government recognizes its stewardship role and strives to do what’s right, work as a team, and get results.” The new Vision statement reads, “To improve Madison County every day, for every citizen.” Williams believes that all employees can relate to that vision. She said, “I think we can all relate to that (vision). That is why we are in the world of public service and that’s why we are all in this thing...this environment.” When discussing the values statement, Williams assures it goes back to the word ‘serve.’ The Values statement reads, “Service, Educating our Citizens, Responsible Stewardship & Efficiency, Valuing Transparency, and Integrity, Experience.” The Values spell out S.E.R.V.E.
In other business:
• The court approved the 1st Reading Ordinance resolution 2022-04 Administrative Code for 2022-2023, which establishes new policy and procedures for Madison County government employees.
• The court approved the 1st Reading Ordinance resolution 2022-05 Drug and Alcohol- Free Workplace Policy for 2022-2023 for Madison County government employees.
• The court approved the 1st Reading Ordinance resolution 2022-06 Code of Ethics for 2022-2023 for Madison County government employees.
• The court approved the 1st Reading Ordinance resolution 2022-07 Fiscal Court Budget for 2022-2023. The second reading will be held June 28th.
• The court approved a memorandum of agreement (MOA) of Madison County Fiscal Court Intervention Program- Hope’s Wings.
• The court approved the Annual Road Department Bid Awards.
• The court approved Danny Turner as a Madison County Utilities Board re-appointed member.
• The court approved James Street as an appointed member of the Valley View Ferry Board.
• The court approved the resolution 2022-69- Waste Management Waste Tire Grant Funds Application.
• The court approved the resolution to allow the AOC to lease space in the Madison County Courthouse.
• The court approved the resolution 2022-71 COPS Grant Application FY2022.
• The court approved the resolution to allow the AOC to lease office space and parking space at the Temporary Circuit Courthouse.
• The court approved a hiring recommendation for Kendra Kendrick for CSEPP EMA Administrator at $20 per hour starting June 8th, 2022.
• The court approved the Road Department to hire Richard Essacove for a full time CDL truck driver at $16 per hour.
• Madison County Courthouse and related offices will be closed Monday, May 30th in observance of Memorial Day. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 31st at 8 a.m.
• May 22nd through June 15th there will be road work/ paving on I-75 between Barnes Mill Road exit and Duncannon (Exit 83 and 87), Citizens can find more information regarding this matter at the Kentucky Cabinet of Transportations website.
• Citizens can visit fiber.allpointsbroadband.com and use the Madison Connect tool. Citizens can then enter their address and see if they have it accurately as served or unserved with internet services.
