Court Re-Cap: June 15 - 21, 2023

District Court

July 15

• Ronald Conley vs. Sherry Tolson

• James Reynolds vs. Loran A. Wilson

• Barbara Lee Taylor vs. Michael Allen Taylor

July 16

• Rebecca Rose Lainhart vs. Christopher Wayne McKinney

July 19

• Carlee J. Burton vs. Alexander Willie Kirkland

July 21

• Julie Rebecca Horn vs. Brian Eric Baker

Circuit Court

July 15

• Annie Marie Bobea vs. Jonathan Patrick Bobea

July 16

• CHFS EX REL., Pamela Stratton vs. Jamie Fries

• Ronald Dyllon Neal vs. Alexis Nicole Saylor

• Kelsey Elizabeth Winkler vs. Steven Ray Winkler

• Logan Noe vs. Bethany Noe

July 19

• Jenny Lynn Slone vs. Jeremiah Frank, ET AL

Foreclosure

July 16

• Newrez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Services vs. James Louis Vancleave

Recommended for you