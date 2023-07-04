Court Re-Cap: June 15 - 21, 2023

District Court
July 15
• Ronald Conley vs. Sherry Tolson
• James Reynolds vs. Loran A. Wilson
• Barbara Lee Taylor vs. Michael Allen Taylor
July 16
• Rebecca Rose Lainhart vs. Christopher Wayne McKinney
July 19
• Carlee J. Burton vs. Alexander Willie Kirkland
July 21
• Julie Rebecca Horn vs. Brian Eric Baker
Circuit Court
July 15
• Annie Marie Bobea vs. Jonathan Patrick Bobea
July 16
• CHFS EX REL., Pamela Stratton vs. Jamie Fries
• Ronald Dyllon Neal vs. Alexis Nicole Saylor
• Kelsey Elizabeth Winkler vs. Steven Ray Winkler
• Logan Noe vs. Bethany Noe
July 19
• Jenny Lynn Slone vs. Jeremiah Frank, ET AL
Foreclosure
July 16
• Newrez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Services vs. James Louis Vancleave
