Court Recap: April 20 - 26, 2023

District Court
April 20
• Anna L. Hunter vs. Sage Alexis Sweeney
April 21
• Miriam Chacon Castillo vs. Shawn M. Cox
• Jacob Webber Obuck vs. Christopher Matthew Campbell
April 23
• Paula Bolin vs. Joshua Inman
April 25
• Erika Brunner vs. Michael James Glennon
• Jamie Lynn Spivey vs. Christopher Matthew Campbell-Spivey
April 26
• Faye Jean Briggs vs. Joshua Timothy Sosinski
Circuit Court
April 20
• Ceara Irene Whitson vs. Teddy John Wayne Whitson
• Darcey Renee Crites vs. Michael Crites
April 21
• Summer Sky Robinson vs. Joshua Dale Robinson
• Summer Sky Robinson vs. Donald Eric Thacker
• Thomas Walden vs. April Short Walden
• Hamilton Taylor vs. Kami Anderson
• Charles Hensley vs. Lisa Foster, ET AL
April 25
• Andrea Watkins vs. Aaron Watkins
Foreclosures
April 25
• Amber R. Compton vs. Crystal Ann Matthews, ET AL
• USAA Federal Savings Bank vs. Natasha D. Hacker, ET AL
