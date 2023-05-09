Court Recap: April 20 - 26, 2023

District Court

April 20

• Anna L. Hunter vs. Sage Alexis Sweeney

April 21

• Miriam Chacon Castillo vs. Shawn M. Cox

• Jacob Webber Obuck vs. Christopher Matthew Campbell

April 23

• Paula Bolin vs. Joshua Inman

April 25

• Erika Brunner vs. Michael James Glennon

• Jamie Lynn Spivey vs. Christopher Matthew Campbell-Spivey

April 26

• Faye Jean Briggs vs. Joshua Timothy Sosinski

 

Circuit Court

April 20

• Ceara Irene Whitson vs. Teddy John Wayne Whitson

• Darcey Renee Crites vs. Michael Crites

April 21

• Summer Sky Robinson vs. Joshua Dale Robinson

• Summer Sky Robinson vs. Donald Eric Thacker

• Thomas Walden vs. April Short Walden

• Hamilton Taylor vs. Kami Anderson

• Charles Hensley vs. Lisa Foster, ET AL

April 25

• Andrea Watkins vs. Aaron Watkins

 

Foreclosures

April 25

• Amber R. Compton vs. Crystal Ann Matthews, ET AL

• USAA Federal Savings Bank vs. Natasha D. Hacker, ET AL

Recommended for you