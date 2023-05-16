Court Recap: April 27 - May 3, 2023

District Court
April 27
• Alvin Wayne Foster vs. Alvin Wayne Foster, Jr.
April 29
• Stephanie Prater vs. Joseph Callahan
April 30
• Danyelle Nichole Brockert vs. Timothy Hays
May 1
• Dianna Michelle Pigg vs. Jerry Dewayne Evans
Circuit Court
April 28
• Isiah Emmanuel Campbell Chrystal vs. Amber Reann Smith
• Danielle Harrison vs. Dillon Day
• Natasha Kaye Legarda vs. Mark Luna Dale Legarda
May 1
• Lora Lynn Haddix vs. Brian Scott Haddix
• Candice Chanel Trivette vs. Amber Nicole Withers, ET AL
• Charles Taylor vs. Rhonda Taylor
May 2
• Marilyn Land vs. Gary Land
• Tiffany Breanne Brandenburg vs. James Scott Brandenburg
May 3
• Brandy Conner vs. Billy Conner
Foreclosures
April 28
• U.S. Bank Association vs. Mary L. Wells (AKA), ET AL
• Overton Park, LLC vs. Cynthia Tobin, ET AL
• Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs. Unknown Heirs of Maurice L. Davidson
May 3
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs. Brandon Sandlin
