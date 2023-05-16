Court Recap: April 27 - May 3, 2023

District Court

April 27

• Alvin Wayne Foster vs. Alvin Wayne Foster, Jr.

April 29

• Stephanie Prater vs. Joseph Callahan

April 30

• Danyelle Nichole Brockert vs. Timothy Hays

May 1

• Dianna Michelle Pigg vs. Jerry Dewayne Evans

 

Circuit Court

April 28

• Isiah Emmanuel Campbell Chrystal vs. Amber Reann Smith

• Danielle Harrison vs. Dillon Day

• Natasha Kaye Legarda vs. Mark Luna Dale Legarda

May 1

• Lora Lynn Haddix vs. Brian Scott Haddix

• Candice Chanel Trivette vs. Amber Nicole Withers, ET AL

• Charles Taylor vs. Rhonda Taylor

May 2

• Marilyn Land vs. Gary Land

• Tiffany Breanne Brandenburg vs. James Scott Brandenburg

May 3

• Brandy Conner vs. Billy Conner

 

Foreclosures

April 28

• U.S. Bank Association vs. Mary L. Wells (AKA), ET AL

• Overton Park, LLC vs. Cynthia Tobin, ET AL

• Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs. Unknown Heirs of Maurice L. Davidson

May 3

• Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs. Brandon Sandlin

