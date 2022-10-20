District Court
Oct. 10
• Ann Marie Fryer vs. Jonathan Allen McHone
Oct. 11
• Lori Ann Thornberry vs. Brian Lee Thornberry
Circuit Court
Oct. 7
• Taylor Hoffman vs. Jeffrey Colin Hoffman
• Cathy Dotson bs. Richard Lee Williamson
• Desarae Darnell Scott vs. Jackie Daniel Scott
• Jimmy Dale DeWitt vs. Stephanie DeWitt
Oct. 6
• Carine Thebaud vs. Matthew Weaver
• Amanda Winkler vs. James Winkler
Oct. 10
• CHFS for Samanth Hamilton. vs. Tammy L. Jackson
• Jennifer Green vs. Charles Lee Green
Oct. 11
• Reasy Santiago vs. Jose Santiago
• CHFS for Christina L. Miller vs. Adam S. Carrol
Oct. 12
• Paula Cole Allen vs. Robert Carl Allen
