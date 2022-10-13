Madison County Court Records

District Court

Sept. 29

• Michelle Lindy Swegman vs. Krystian John Baker

• Candace Keith vs. Marshall Keith

• Joseph Alexander Poole vs. Jessie Williams

• Hannah Grace Skeens vs. Brandon Michael Carpenter

• Jerry Bruce Bailey vs. Jordan Seth Townsend

Circuit Court

Sept. 29

• Kelley N. Cox vs. Sarah Gordon

• Amber Lynn Royalty vs. Kelley Nathan Royalty

Oct. 4

• Kimberly A. Frazier vs. Seth E. Frazier

•CHFS for Donna Wacks vs. Gregory C. Wacks

• George Samuel Keith Duffy Jr. vs. Brittany Elizabeth Heinlen ET AL

Oct. 3

• Kevin Christopher Burnell vs. Vanessa Brook Burnell

• Chelsea McCawley, CHFS EX REL vs. Justin McCawley

• Chelsea McCawley, CHFS EX REL vs. Sandie N. Riddle

Oct. 5

• Samuel Miller vs. Alexis Joan Miller

