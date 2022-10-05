District Court
Sept. 22
• Haley Wright vs. James Thomas Hardoules
Sept. 23
• Anna Brooke Dunaway vs. Matthew Todd Farler
Sept. 27
• Victoria Lynne Bordelen vs. Gtregory Allen Bordelon
• Michelle Adams vs. Joshua Abney
Sept. 28
• Patricia Danielle Alexander vs. James Douglas Land
Circuit Court
Sept. 22
• Joanna Lindsay Taylor vs. Jarrod Paul Taylor
• Amy Todd vs. Eddie Todd
Sept. 23
• Melissa Rena Hearn vs. Shawn Justus Hearn
• Christina Renee Happy vs. Kenneth Jean Happy
Sept. 26
• Wendy Lee Bennett vs. Johnny Dale Benne09Sept. 27
• Jennifer Feltner vs. Eddie Feltner
• Michelle Adams vs. Joshua Abney
• Michelle Lynn Moberly Sparks vs. Kevin Matthew Sparks
Sept. 28
• Benard Wynn Jones Mbwambo vs. Bakary Salamata Waiga
• Sarah Elizabeth Hardy, ET AL vs. Robin Lynne Daugherty, ET AL
