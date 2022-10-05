Madison County Court Records: March 10 - 16, 2022

District Court

Sept. 22

• Haley Wright vs. James Thomas Hardoules

Sept. 23

• Anna Brooke Dunaway vs. Matthew Todd Farler

Sept. 27

• Victoria Lynne Bordelen vs. Gtregory Allen Bordelon

• Michelle Adams vs. Joshua Abney

Sept. 28

• Patricia Danielle Alexander vs. James Douglas Land

Circuit Court

Sept. 22

• Joanna Lindsay Taylor vs. Jarrod Paul Taylor

• Amy Todd vs. Eddie Todd

Sept. 23

• Melissa Rena Hearn vs. Shawn Justus Hearn

• Christina Renee Happy vs. Kenneth Jean Happy

Sept. 26

• Wendy Lee Bennett vs. Johnny Dale Benne09Sept. 27

• Jennifer Feltner vs. Eddie Feltner

• Michelle Adams vs. Joshua Abney

• Michelle Lynn Moberly Sparks vs. Kevin Matthew Sparks

Sept. 28

• Benard Wynn Jones Mbwambo vs. Bakary Salamata Waiga

• Sarah Elizabeth Hardy, ET AL vs. Robin Lynne Daugherty, ET AL

