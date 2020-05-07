Everyone likes a great deal, and Berea’s Michelle Raney is no different.
Raney, a co-owner of Hogg Therapy in Berea and Richmond, along with her cousins, Jennifer Fowler and Brittany Hogg, traveled to Los Angeles in September 2019 for a pediatric therapy conference. While there, the trio took a day to
experience the City of Angels. This included appearing on the game show, “Let’s Make a Deal,” starring Wayne Brady.
“We decided to take a day and do some of the LA things before our conference started, and we thought what better way than to go to an audience of a game show,” Raney said. “We Googled to see which ones were filming because they all film at different times, and we saw ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ was filming on that Friday that we were there.”
“Let’s Make A Deal” is a game show where contestants dress up in a costume, and a lucky few are picked from a studio audience to play.
“Since there were three of us, and we own Hogg Therapy in Berea and Richmond, and we’re sisters, and our maiden last names was Hogg, we decided we’d be the three little pigs,” Raney explained.
In a short amount of time, the trio managed to scrounge up elements of their costumes: Pig snouts, pink tutu, and pigtails.
The three also researched how to be successful on the show, which aired April 22.
“We had looked on a few different blogs about how to get on the show,” Raney said. “A few people who had been on the show gave their tips and suggested contestants be super friendly, high energy, while at the same time being yourself and not being overly obnoxious or anything like that.”
The Berea native and her crew were seated in the front row, right behind Brady, Raney said.
“We were super excited about that, and at that point, we were like, ‘This is great in itself because we were going to be on TV because we’re right behind the contestants,’” she said.
Midway through the taping, Brady turned to Raney and said, “Michelle, Miss Piggy, come on up.”
“I about lost my mind,” Raney said. In the video clip, Raney can be seen leaping from her seat as Fowler and Hogg cheered.
Soon, the game show host asked her what she does for a living, to which Raney replied that she was a speech therapist for children.
“What do you do for a person who helps kids like that?” Brady asked. “You give them $1,500.”
However, there was a catch. Raney could have kept the money (half of which she and her cousins promised to donate to help children who needed therapy to pay for the service), or she had an opportunity to win a 2019 Ford Fiesta.
The game was simple. There was a lockbox with a set of car keys in it on one end of the floor. On the other end was a wall of keys. Only one key opened the lockbox. There was a time set at 15 seconds.
As part of the game, for every $100 she gave back to Brady, she would get an extra second added to the 15-second clock. Raney ended up giving back $1,000 and had 25 seconds to play her game.
After trying several keys, the game came down to key number 6 and two seconds on the clock.
“Brady screamed, ‘She did it,’ and I start jumping up and down, and they let my cousins and co-owners come up on stage, and we were screaming, jumping and hugging,” Raney said.
The car was delivered to Lexington a few weeks ago, before the airdate.
None of the three needed a new car, so they agreed to their original promise of using 100 percent of the funds from the vehicle to help pay for the therapy for children, Raney said.
“We’re taking bids from people who are interested in buying the car, and we’re going to use 100 percent of the profit to go toward kids who cannot afford therapy,” Raney said.
To make a bid, email michelle@hoggtherapy.com
“You can get a good deal on a car, and at the same time, you can help a lot of kids. It’s a win-win,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.