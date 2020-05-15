The Madison County Emergency Management in partnership with the Madison County Fiscal Court, the City of Richmond, the City of Berea, Madison County Health Department, and Eastern Kentucky University announce details of a Madison County testing site.
The site, which was announced at Governor Andy Beshear’s May 13, 2020 press conference will be located on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University.
This site will be a Kroger Health’s Drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 at 4440 Kit Carson Drive in Richmond. This site is in front of the Stratton Building. Testing will take place on Tuesday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Testing will be available to Kentucky residents by appointment only. Registration can take place by visiting https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing or calling 1-888-852-2567 (select option 3). Residents must go through the Kroger Health screening tool to make an appointment. Testing is free and results will be uploaded when available to the patient portal. Residents do not have to be exhibiting symptoms to receive a test. Please note, appointments do not begin until Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Identification will be required at testing site.
The site will be staffed by the Kroger Health team and paid for out of state funds. Security will be provided by the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and EKU Police Department. The testing site will only be available for the three days. Additional testing days will be determined by the Governor’s Office at the later date.
“Increased testing that is free and open to the public ensures we do not have barriers of access for Madison Countians wanting and needing to be tested for COVID 19,” said Judge Executive Reagan Taylor. “As we begin to reopen in many sectors, such testing greatly assists in reducing the spread of the disease.”
It is important to note that increased testing likely will result in more positive cases in Madison County. The Madison County Health Department is prepared to handle the contact tracing for positive cases.
For updates, visit the Madison County EMA Facebook and Twitter pages at @MCKYEMACSEPP. We will have information about the response as well as resources the community can use to keep themselves safe and informed.
For information on COVID-19, visit:
• Centers for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
• Kentucky Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 site: https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/pages/covid19.aspx.
• Team Kentucky site: kycovid19.ky.gov
• Commonwealth of Kentucky’s COVID-19 hotline number is 1-800-722-5725.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.