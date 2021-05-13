Day of Prayer 2021

Pastor Kenny Davis of Bethel Baptist Church and ministers and congregations of various churches in Berea observed the National Day of Prayer last Thursday at Berea City Hall. The keynote speaker was Mark Sarver, pastor of Church on the Rock. In top photo, Stephen Hobbs, pastor of the Berea Church of God, offers a prayer for county and city leaders in attendance, including Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley, Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor, Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle and Berea City Council members Cora Jane Wilson and Teresa Scenters.

