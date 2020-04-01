FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - Ninety-three new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Kentucky on Wednesday, bringing the number to 680, and two deaths have been confirmed with an unconfirmed third one, making the total 20.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the new numbers during his daily press conference at the Capitol. “While 93 is a lot of cases, this is less than Tuesday (when there were 114), and doesn’t represent a doubling of the overall numbers like we are seeing in other states.
“We know we are in the escalation of our curve in the next couple weeks and in fact this entire month is absolutely critical. We need everybody to give everything they’ve got during this period of time.”
He saluted the work of city and county officials, for trying to flatten the curve and halt the spread of the virus. “In numerous places that haven’t reported their first case, I see you already taking steps. If you’re taking steps to cut people’s contacts, I’ve got your back. It’s exactly what we’re asking you to do.”
The Governor also warned Kentuckians to beware of scams about testing and testing kits. “Beware of any at-home testing, we don’t believe in any of it at the moment, most likely it’s a scam. Beware of pop-up drive-thru testing sites. We’ve seen a couple that are trying to charge people a certain amount in cash. We cannot tell you the validity of any of them whatsoever, unless they are connected to a healthcare facility.”
He said he had reports of them in Hazard and Louisville, as well as a couple of other areas, charging $250 for a test.
In addition to helping at hospitals, Beshear said the Kentucky National Guard is being deployed to help out at food banks. “Deployments will help feed seniors, families and displaced workers. They will sort and pack food into bags and boxes and distributing it through no-touch food distributors.”
Seventy Guard members will be at regional food banks in Louisville, Elizabethtown, Wilder and Lexington.
When asked about having to compete with other states and the federal government for personal protective equipment, or PPEs, Beshear said, “I’m absolutely frustrated about it. I want the very best for our people, I want everything we need for them. I know that every day we can’t get it we’re putting people’s safety on the line. Yes, it is a major problem.”
No new restrictions were announced on Wednesday.
For the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic in Kentucky, guidance from state and federal health officials, and restrictions Gov. Beshear has in place, go to the website, http://kycovid19.ky.gov/. Those without internet access or who may need more information and guidance can call their hotline at (800) 722-5725.
