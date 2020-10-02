What’s it like covering a sporting event during a pandemic?
When I traveled to Auburn to cover Kentucky’s football opener last weekend, admittedly, I didn’t know what to expect, since my last road trip, ironically was to Auburn more than seven months ago.
While on the road, I ordered drive-thru, stopped for gas less and packed sanitizer, lots of it. Sanitizer in the car, my suit case and my backpack.
Usually press boxes are lively pregame, with a buffet and lots of conversation with your colleagues, while meeting others. Lots of pregame notes, media guides and such to help prepare you for the game are provided. I print my notes from home via e-mail and then grab notes at the game and go over them again to make sure I don’t miss anything before kickoff.
This time, the only thing we received at our work space was a flip card.
On my way to the stadium, I didn’t see anyone tailgating. As a matter of fact, signs placed all around Jordan-Hare Stadium prohibited tailgating. It was easy come and easy go for the 17,000-plus fans who attended the season-opener for both teams. Upon arrival, temperature checks awaited everyone who entered the stadium and social distancing was prevalent in all areas, including restrooms, concession stands and the press box.
The press box featured social distancing, with those covering the game spaced out at every other spot, making attendance much-lower than capacity than the last game played last season. The atmosphere was much more lower-key, a far cry from noise heard from the bleachers in years past.
The pregame meal was a boxed breakfast provided by a local establishment with my name and origination inscribed on the box. The cheesy grits and the fruit were great. Water, soft drinks and coffee was readily available for us thirsty journalists. We were encouraged to pack our own snacks and you better believe I did just that.
Usually post game features a sprint to the field, followed by a trek to the press conference, followed by a mad dash back up to the press box to file a story.
Between eight-minute mark of the fourth quarter the press box folks are allowed on the field and it’s there where I usually talk to the photographer to formulate a plan for photographs.
Since only a handful of photographers are allowed on the field, we are at the mercy of what the Southeastern Conference provides through an online portal. Statistics also are provided electronically and postgame press conferences are via Zoom.
It was indeed different, but as close to normal as it could be under the circumstances.
Although Kentucky lost the opener, I was just glad to cover an athletic event, a path to life as usual.
