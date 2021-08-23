Madison County continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The Madison County Health Department reported 468 cases from Aug. 16-Sunday. Last Wednesday, there were 114 cases reported and that number declined to a total of 66 cases reported over the weekend from Saturday-Sunday.
The current incidence rate for Madison County currently stands at 64.1 cases per 100,00 population.
Berea-based community developer Fahe is partnering with Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory (Bluewater) in seeking the community’s help for the latest round of community COVID-19 testing during the Delta Variant surge around the region. There will be a COVID-19 testing site that will operate in Berea to offer a variety of options for drive-through COVID-19 testing.
The COVID-19 testing site will be held in the parking lot at the Fahe office building, located at 319 Oak Street. The COVID-19 testing site will operate Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. As the delta variant surges in our communities, Bluewater and Fahe will offer this convenient location to allow testing for the community. COVID-19 testing allows the community to feel a sense of relief in knowing their status and enables the state to trace positive cases to prevent additional spread throughout Kentucky.
Participants will be administered a nasal swab to detect an active infection and results are provided in 24-48 hours upon receipt of collection. Testing is free and no insurance is required.
“The spread of the new Delta variant poses significant challenges to the health and safety of local residents and businesses across our area,” remarked Fahe President and CEO Jim King. “Fahe has always prioritized public health as a cornerstone of our mission to build prosperity for our Appalachian neighbors, and the ongoing pandemic has brought renewed focus to implementing new tools and approaches in order to protect our families, co-workers, and loved ones. In order to empower our community with the resources it needs to fight this terrible disease, Fahe is partnering with Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory to offer free and accessible COVID-19 testing at our Oak Street offices.
"We hope our neighbors will take advantage of this valuable, easy-to-use testing resource and help prevent further sickness and community spread.”
