FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the third straight week, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky has had a sharp decline, prompting Gov. Andy Beshear to say if the trend continues, new guidance and the easing of restrictions could be coming by mid-March.
“We are on a good trajectory,” he said during a Monday afternoon press briefing at the Capitol. “This is our best projection on when we will be in a good place, based on the current rate of falling cases.”
There were 35,961 cases last week. While that was still the sixth-highest weekly total during the entire pandemic, it is just a fraction of the 81,473 reported three weeks ago, which was the all-time record for a single week.
Other positive indicators include the positivity rate dropping to 17.93% on Monday, based on a seven-day rolling average of tests versus positive cases. The number of Kentuckians hospitalized due to COVID-19, including those in the ICU and on a ventilator have also been declining.
“If these trends continue,” Beshear said, “we believe Kentucky will move out of the red, and into the orange or even the yellow, conservatively, by March 14. That’s when we will be in a much better place, as long as we continue to see these declines and the rates of decline.”
He says new guidance would be issued on that date, simplifying some of the existing guidance and providing more flexibility. He says state government would also look at their practices, and see what is or isn’t necessary around that time.
State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack urged expecting mothers to get vaccinated and said there is no evidence of adverse maternal or fetal effects.
“A growing body of data demonstrates the safety of vaccine use in pregnant individuals and that there are risks from contracting COVID during pregnancy, including that COVID increases risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death, and increases the risk of preterm delivery and a small increased risk of stillbirth,” Dr. Stack said. “COVID-19 vaccination reduces the risk of these complications and is safe for both the mother and the unborn child.”
He noted that the data show the vaccines do not cause either infertility or spontaneous miscarriages.
Stack also addressed the omicron sub-variant known as BA 2. “It may spread more easily than the initial omicron. Which is staggering to conceive, because the original one spreads alarmingly fast. But, so far there is no evidence that it causes more harm.”
He said the sub-variant makes up about 3.5% percent of the cases in the United States, adding, “We haven’t found any that we are aware of in Kentucky, yet, though that doesn’t mean it’s not here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.