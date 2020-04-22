It has been more than a month since Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all restaurants in the state to suspend dining in operations.
The impact of that decision has left Kentucky’s restaurant industry reeling financially, according to Stacy Roof, president, and CEO of the Kentucky Restaurant Association.
“On average, Kentucky restaurant operators reported a 70 percent decline in sales during the period from April 1 to April 10, indicating an estimated loss of more than $550 million in sales in April if trends continue through the end of the month,” Roof wrote in an email.
That is on par with what many Berea eating establishments are experiencing over the past month.
Terry Cheeks, owner of the Smokehouse Grill on Old Peggy Flats Road said his business had been walloped.
“We’ve lost 95 percent of our sales because of this,” Cheeks told the Berea Citizen. “We feel like we’re doing nothing (sales-wise) compared to what we were doing.”
For more than 12 years, the buffet has been one of Smokehouse Grill’s calling cards, making up 60 percent of the restaurant’s revenue, Cheeks said.
Since mid-March, the restaurant has been averaging between 50 and 60 tickets per day.
“It’s been tough,” Cheeks concluded.
A similar tale is told throughout Berea’s restaurant community, including Papaleno’s on Center Street and Hitz BBQ on Cooper Drive.
Papaleno’s co-owner Jerome Lewis said that the Berea pizza hot spot had seen a 60 percent drop in revenue since mid-March.
“We were starting to enter into our extremely busy season,” Lewis explained. “January and February are usually not as busy, but when March hits, it’s like the floodgates are open.”
Like many restaurants, dine-in is where the majority of revenue is made, and Papaleno’s is no different, Lewis added.
“Our main source of revenue is dining in,” he explained.
The same can be said at Hitz BBQ, where owner Dan Webb said business has also seen a drastic downturn.
“We’ve gone from upward of 200 or more people inside our business a day to none. It’s a big difference,” Webb said.
Many restaurants have attempted to compensate by promoting curbside picks up and delivery services, but even with the temporary change in the business model, the revenue isn’t what it was, Webb said.
“It varies from day to day,” he explained. “We have our days where we are swamped, and some that are not so busy.”
Since the restrictions went into place, Webb said Hitz is seeing an average of 75 to 100 customers a day.
All three businesses have made the difficult decision to reduce staff, which isn’t something any of them enjoy.
“I don’t want it to drag on because I don’t want to lose my good staff,” Lewis said. “We’ve had staff members here 20 years.”
Cheeks said he has had to lay off 15 employees, and a skeleton crew of four employees remain.
When things return to normal is anyone’s guess, but the trio are grateful for a community that still shows its support by backing them during this difficult time.
“This community has helped us,” Webb said. “I can’t say enough. As a small business owner, it is greatly appreciated.”
Lewis agreed.
“Our customers are wonderful, and they’ve been eating with us for the last 30 years, so we have gotten a lot of local support,” he said.
Resilient is one way to describe the Berea restaurant scene, and Cheeks expects his business and others to weather the storm.
“We’re all working together and trying to support each other, and I think that is what it is going to take,” Cheeks explained. “All of us want to make it, and we’ve all pulled together, and I think we’ll continue to go forward.”
