FRANKFORT (KT) – Legislative committees heard testimony Wednesday on issues related to COVID-19 as lawmakers prepare for a special session of the General Assembly to address responses to the issue, expected to begin next week.
The Interim Joint State Government and Local Government committees met together to hear testimony on the effect of COVID-19 of correctional facilities in the state.
Jim Daley, the Campbell County Jailer and President of the Kentucky Jailers Association, said he knows first-hand how the virus has decimated local jails, as he has lost two employees who died of COVID-19.
He told lawmakers, “Most jails aren’t equipped to deal with quarantines or other issues resulting from COVID. My jail went forever without any issues, then, all of a sudden, I had 200 people with COVID. Within a month, I was COVID free. Today, I have about 18 people in my jail who are COVID positive.”
The biggest issues he has faced include being short-staffed due to quarantines and having to pay a lot of people overtime, to remain staffed. He says he even had to ask the Campbell County Police to send him officers to maintain operations.
The Interim Joint Education Committee heard from Jim Flynn, Executive Director of the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents. He testified that their priority is providing in-person education, “but want to do so in a way that protects everyone’s safety and well-being; and reduces the spread and minimizes the impact on our local healthcare system.”
Flynn said their concern is funding the school systems, because the average daily attendance method used by the state leaves them short on money, if COVID results in a large number of students who are quarantined. He suggested basing the funding formula on the 2018-2019 school year, which lawmakers did a year ago, but with an allowance for districts which have grown during that time.
Will Hodges, superintendent of the Green County schools told the panel about their “Test to Stay” program.
“If a student is exposed at school, they are tested daily for the following six days,” he stated. “If the sixth day falls on a Sunday, it’s good to have a seventh day test on Monday, to make sure those students remained negative over the weekend. As long as a student remains negative for days one through six, they remain in school. They are not quarantined, they’re not sitting at home for two weeks, they are able to remain in school.”
He said, everyone participating in the program must mask continually while they are in school. The program has had a 92% success rate in student testing negative for COVID.
Last month, the Kentucky Supreme Court issued a ruling which ordered Franklin Circuit Court to dissolve an injunction blocking HB 1, SB 1, SB 2, and HJR 77 from becoming law. The court’s decision will become final 21 days following the initial ruling. So, on September 13, Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive orders will no longer be in effect.
Only the governor has the power to call the legislature into special session and set the agenda. But only the legislature is responsible for passing laws. The committees are meeting this week to discuss with stakeholders and the Governor’s administration, for a general consensus on legislation before the special session would begin.
