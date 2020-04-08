While Berea’s small businesses are grappling with an unprecedented crisis in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, officials are encouraging retailers, restauranteurs and entrepreneurs to stay focused on what they can do to prepare for economic recovery.
The Kentucky Small Business Development Center’s (KSBDC) Berea Director Vallorie Henderson said she is typically focused on mentoring prospective entrepreneurs and helping existing businesses grow. But with the economic disruption that has accompanied the pandemic, Henderson has shifted to helping business owners by offering advice and directing them to KSBDC and Small Business Administration resources, such as apps and websites, geared to help businesses stay open.
“We try to get them to look at the big picture and not what’s in front of them today or this week. I try to talk to them about working not from fear, but from knowledge and from a good understanding of what they can do,” Henderson said. “It’s a down time for a lot of folks and they still want to be working on their businesses. So it’s a good time to evaluate the business’s
finances, or there are ways that they could be saving money when they do open back up. There are also ways to pivot and change their business model.”
Perhaps the most pressing need for local business owners is getting financial relief until the lockdown is lifted, and Henderson has been steering people toward programs of other agencies, including the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. In the meantime, the KSBDC continues to provide resources and guidance, including an online COVID-19 checklist for small businesses available at https://www.ksbdc.org/coronavirus
Another recommended resource is an online guide entitled “Managing in times of Financial Difficulty,” which is also found on KSBDC’s coronavirus website.
Though tough times have arrived, Henderson said the principal of strategizing and calmly planning ahead still applies. She suggests business owners can seize the chance to rethink their business model. In just one example, Henderson said retailers can reevaluate which products are likely to be most marketable in the months ahead, then focus their efforts accordingly. Here in Kentucky’s arts and crafts capital, that principle can even apply to artisans, Henderson said.
“Now is the time to get ready for when our economy comes back and there’s money out there to be used for buying art,” Henderson said. “If they feel like they have a focus on something that’s going to have a place in the new market, then that excites them and gives them hope. It gives them something to work towards.”
Berea’s restauranteurs have been hit especially hard by the crisis, with some opting to close, while others have tried to pivot to curbside, delivery and take-out service. Berea Business Development Director Donna Angel said that while business conditions are challenging for restaurants trying to stay open, she’s been surprised at how much restauranteurs have been helping the community.
“I think it’s just incredible,” Angel said, noting some cases in which restaurants have given away food when some families were short on money. “I think everyone has gone above and beyond in wanting to volunteer and doing anything that they can.”
For Angel, one of the most positive signs is local business owners seem determined to make things work, including seeking out government assistance. “I find that encouraging that people want to help themselves, and that they are reaching out to get help to start going in the right direction,” Angel said.
There has been some initial frustration among business owners because some government apps and websites, which were launched quickly to address the crisis, have broken down early on, or that the information requirements for some applications are ever evolving. Angel said delays are especially difficult for small business owners who need money now to pay for rent, utilities or to retain their employees. “The frustration with the small business owner is they can’t get what they need quickly enough to carry on with, and here in Berea, every penny does matter to our small businesses.”
At press time, many Berea industries were still largely at a standstill, though Angel reported there are signs that factories are slowly coming back to life as they prepare for recovery. That, like many other factors, is a sign of hope. Said Angel: “I always try to end my conversations with ‘This too shall pass.’ We absolutely will get through this, Governor Beshear is right about that.”
