FRANKFORT (KT) – Kentucky on Friday continued its trend to see lower numbers in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
A total of 920 new cases of the coronavirus were reported to state public health officials, 148 fewer than on Thursday. That brings the total number of positive cases to 409,345, since the first case in Kentucky was confirmed on March 6, 2020.
Jefferson County, with 141 new cases, was the only one above 100 on Friday. The rest of the top ten counties were Fayette 67, Kenton 33, Scott 30, Franklin and Hardin 29, Warren 25, Campbell 22, Boone 21, and Oldham 18.
The number of Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19 fell to 606 on Friday, from Thursday’s 645. Of them 179 were in the ICU, up seven from the previous day; while those on a ventilator dropped to 76, which was 15 less than Thursday.
Kentucky’s positivity rate continued to decline, and on Friday stood at 4.25%, based on a seven-day rolling average. That compares to 4.45% on Thursday.
Twenty-two deaths were reported on Friday, six fewer than Thursday. That brings Kentucky’s pandemic total to 4,754.
The latest victims ranged in age from 54 to 97. Woodford County had 11; Garrard County five; Jefferson County two; and Bath, Clark, Hardin, and Logan counties had one apiece.
“Team Kentucky should be so proud of the progress we’ve made against this virus,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve got to keep up our commitment to each other until we reach the finish line; on COVID-19, and in recovering from other emergencies our state has experienced, like the ice storm and record flooding we’ve seen in recent weeks. No matter the challenge, our people come together to get through it.”
The Governor and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman will host a virtual Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial on Capitol grounds on Saturday, to honor the 4,754 Kentuckians lost to the virus and mark one year since the first positive case in the state, which occurred in Harrison County.
The ceremony will include representatives of health care providers, first responders and the families of those lost to COVID-19.
He is also expected to unveil long-term plans to honor those lost during the coronavirus pandemic, at that time.
The event begins at 1 p.m. and can be viewed on the Governor’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
To see the full daily COVID-19 report for Kentucky, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, vaccine information, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, executive orders, and other information on the state’s pandemic response, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Gov. Beshear’s next scheduled live press briefing on COVID-19 is Monday afternoon at 4, although he is expected to send out daily numbers through the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.