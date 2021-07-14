The Berea Craft Festival was a hit last weekend at Indian Fort Theater.
The three-day event attracted more than 8,000 patrons, including 2,900 attendees Friday, opening day. Prior to the pandemic, an average crowd on opening day was between 1,500-1,800 patrons.
“We had the strongest turnout on Friday than we’ve had in a very long time,” festival organizer Melissa Gross said. “We were thrilled with the response from the community and the area. People were ready to get back out.”
The event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed with craftsmen, artists and shoppers eager for a return to normalcy.
“People were ready to shop and buy things, and the artists had a very good weekend,” Gross said. “We like to see people leave with bags in their hands and there was lots of that.”
The event drew over 100 artisans from 16 states around the region.
It showcased work in several different mediums, including weaving, fiber, watercolors, blacksmithing, ceramics, wood, jewelry, photography, felt, leather, and more. Along with handmade furniture, children’s clothing, and scarves, the festival features heirloom quality art, craft and wares that can be treasured for generations to come.
