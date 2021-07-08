The Berea Craft Festival will be back beginning Friday at 10 a.m. at scenic Indian Fort Theater outside of Berea.
The event will draw more than 100 artisans from 16 states around the region, and will feature a host of talented musicians and dancers who will perform throughout the fair, which runs until Sunday.
Event Coordinator Melissa Gross recently told city officials the Berea Craft Festival will mark its 40th event, and will be much like it has been in recent years, featuring art and craft, performance and food that has kept people coming back year after year.
“I think people are ready to get out and about. We have much to celebrate, because it will absolutely look like the festival we have all come to know and love,” Gross told city officials during a recent city council meeting. “Please come out and join us. If you can’t make it Friday, come some time over the weekend and see what we have enjoyed for four decades come back to life. I think you’ll be pleased.”
The 2020 craft festival was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Gross told city leaders that when she asked artisans to come back
for 2021, they responded with enthusiasm.
“I will tell you that I was astounded that I had 40 artists reply in just a couple of days saying ‘I will be there if you’re there.’ We have a waiting list right now and it has not been hard to talk anyone into coming,” Gross said. More than 40 of those artisans will be from the Bluegrass State.
The Berea Craft Festival will showcase work in several different mediums, including weaving, fiber, watercolors, blacksmithing, ceramics, wood, jewelry, photography, felt, leather, and more. Along with handmade furniture, children’s clothing, and scarves, the festival features heirloom quality art, craft and wares that can be treasured for generations to come.
In addition to other entertainment, the Berea Craft Festival will feature kids crafts, where they can marble paper, repurpose paper for collages, and hand decorations are offered at no cost.
Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for seniors, and children under 12 are free. Friendly pets on a leash are welcome.
The event runs Friday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is free. More information can be found atcraftfest@visitberea.com or https://www.visitberea.com/berea-craft-festival or call 800-598-5263.
Berea City Councilmember and owner of The Native Bagel Katie Startzman said she is glad to see the Berea Craft Festival back after last year’s event was cancelled.
“I feel like this is a flagship event for Berea and it feels so hopeful that it’s coming back,” Startzman said in thanking Gross for her efforts.
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley noted he, too, is ready for the Berea Craft Festival to make a triumphant return, stating: “We’re going to come back with a vengeance this year.”
