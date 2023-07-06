By Keith Taylor
Indian Fort Theater will be filled with artists and craftsmen this weekend.
The 42nd annual Berea Craft Festival will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Last year’s event attracted more than 100 vendors and hundreds of visitors from across the nation. The cost is $6 for adults and seniors 65 and over $5 and children under 12 are free.
“It is absolutely a big deal this year,” Berea Director of Business Development and Tourism Donna Angel said in a television interview with WKYT-TV Tuesday. “We have 112 vendors, great artists and craft makers, with 12 of them being new artists to our festival. We’re really excited to host (this event).”
This year, there will be two separate entrances to the festival. The left side line will be for cash payments and the right side will be used for credit card payments. Signs will be posted at the entrance.
There also will be live entertainment and food trucks during the three-day event.
