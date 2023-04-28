Sales and Marketing Manager Aaron Crawford, of Historic Boone Tavern Inn, recently accepted an appointment to the Berea Recreation, Tourism, and Convention Commission, replacing Patrick Huston, who has chaired the commission since 2018. Huston, who has accepted a position as manager of the Origin Hotel in Lexington, said he and his family plan on continuing to live in Berea.
Berea Tourism Commission Chair Patrick Huston officially steps down from his position this month, embarking on a new opportunity in Lexington.
Huston announced his departure at the April 12 business meeting.
“I’ve accepted a new position as the general manager of the Origin Hotel,” Huston said. “I will be furthering my career and also leaving Boone Tavern. It was a tough decision, it’s not something I was looking to do, but it just kind of came my way,” he said.
Huston told commissioners when he initially came to work at the Historic Boone Tavern Inn, he only intended to stay a year and move on. Instead, he brought his family to town, and has chosen to stay in Berea though he will he working in Lexington.
“It’s been tough because you all have become my family over the last seven and a half years since I’ve come here,” Huston said “It’s been a great experience. I love the small town atmosphere. I love Lexington, but I’ve really enjoyed Berea.”
Huston took over as chair in 2018, several months before the COVID-19 pandemic devastated global tourism. But he said the commission came together, implementing policies that have led to Berea’s resurgence as a tourism destination.
“I think one of the highlights of today’s meeting was [hearing about] the increase in visitors. Looking back to 2017 numbers, which were some of the best years for Berea Tourism, to see us get up close to those numbers, I think that Berea is gaining momentum, hanging on to some of our traditional folk arts and crafts but also capitalizing on a younger demographic with the mountain bike trail, the dog park, and the Pavilion, which Rick [Thomas] was a huge part of that.”
The first order of business after Huston announced his decision was the election of Bill West as the chair of the commission. West was selected in a unanimous vote.
Huston was then praised by all of the commissioners at the meeting, who thanked him for the way he comported himself as the chairman.
“There are three words if anybody asks me about Patrick. He is always respectful, always thoughtful, and very reliable. And I think those three attributes are very important. I’m happy for you, and I’m happy that you’re continuing living in small town Berea,” said Commissioner Rick Thomas.
“You will be greatly missed,” added Berea Business and Tourism Development Director Donna Angel, who joked she was still mad at Huston for leaving. “We do want you to know you are our family.”
At the most recent Berea City Council meeting, Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley announced he had appointed Aaron Crawford, who is sales and marketing manager at Historic Boone Tavern, to represent the hotel/motel industry on the commission. Crawford holds the same position at the Tavern previously held by Huston, Fraley said. “We really thank Patrick for his service, and we look forward to working with Aaron who will fill Patrick’s unexpired term,” Fraley said.
At that meeting, Council member Teresa Scenters also expressed her thanks for Huston’s service, noting: “I hate to see Patrick leave and congratulations to him. But I’m glad he’s still living here. He’s a quality person,” Scenters said.
