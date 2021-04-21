As the dawn of a new day began to settle in the early morning hours of April 20, 1996, Mary Pollard experienced an uneasy feeling as she reported to work as a dispatcher for the Berea Police Department.
“I wasn’t supposed to work that day,” Pollard said in an interview with the Berea Citizen in 2001. “I lived in Center Court at the time and when I came out of the house (that morning), I thought, ‘I hope we don’t have a tornado today. I’ve never worked one.”
Within minutes after reporting to work at approximately 5:30 a.m., Pollard watched the Weather Channel as tornado warnings filtered the television screens. Berea had very little time to prepare for the impending twister.
“You could see it,” she said.
“I remember falling asleep on the couch that night and waking up seeing the TV all static, with the little tornado icon in the top corner,” Ashley Marcum recalled. “I remember the awful sounds and a green glow in the windows. I thought there was a monster truck in our yard trying to come through the door.”
The path of destruction began at approximately 5:34 a.m. that morning when a tornado touched down near the Econo Lodge on Highway 21, west of Berea, damaging parts of the motel, before skipped the interstate and touched down at Prince Royal Drive. It damaged Sweet Betty’s, Burger King and other surrounding structures as employees at the Sunoco Station took shelter in a cooler in the back of the store. The Parker Seal building on Lewis Street workers dodged a storage tank that crashed through the building.
“It tore right past us,” Berea resident Charles Starnes said. “My mom woke my sister and I up to get in the hallway. It sounded like a train rolling past our house. After it was over and day broke, we got out to see what happened. It had all but leveled the Sunoco station and Sweet Betty’s, which was only framed up since it had caught on fire. It put a car through the front of Burger King, flipped a semi at Arby’s and bent the Super 8 Motel sign over to the ground. It was crazy for sure and scary.”
Like Starnes, many residents still remember the sound of the storm.
“I remember hearing the noise from large limb from a tree hitting the side of my apartment and seeing the transformer blow from the the Circle K on Glades Road from my bedroom window,” Chris Allen said. “It was a crazy and scary day, that’s for sure.”
Renee Felicicchia lived near the railroad tracks on Jefferson Street but wasn’t caught off guard by the sound of what appeared to be a roaring train at the time.
“We lived next to the train track so it wasn’t that odd,” she said. “It was over before you realized what was happening. I remember having to get to work that Saturday and had to go out and hit the interstate to get to Berea Hospital due to damage.”
Serious damage also was reported in the Old Town Village area on Broadway, uprooted trees on the Berea College campus and made its way to Shortline Pike, where it damaged several homes and residential areas. One Berea resident took cover in the bath tub of her mobile home while the rest of her residence was destroyed.
“We lived on Owsley Fork and I guess my Mom thought we could drive away from it, so we headed out,” Melinda Carter recalled. “We got to Shortline and it was awful. It hit Shortline pretty good. We ended up at Denny’s in the cooler, along with a lot of other people and rode it out. When we left we drove through the devastation, it was unbelievable.”
Lisa Caudill lived in a second story apartment on the corner of Maple and Orchard Street and was startled by the “whole apartment “swaying back and forth.”
“I huddled in the bathtub, holding onto the water spout,” she said. “I just thank the Lord that the apartment didn’t get ripped off the back off that house. It took roofs off of homes just three to four houses down (from me).”
Former Berea Clerk Ticky Abrams reported for work on that Saturday morning and assisted late Berea Mayor Clifford Kerby and other officials at City Hall.
“I spent all day operating radios and fielding phone calls,” she said. (We) made sandwiches for city employees and the Kentucky National Guard who came in to help. We had many people and companies who provided food and supplies, including generators.”
Much like Abrams, Bridget Alexander was a busy lady that morning, although in a much different capacity at a restaurant in Big Hill.
“We were the only restaurant that had power and I made more fresh coffee in one day than I have my entire life,” she said. “People were bringing their Thermos jugs and I was selling it by the pot.
“I made a lot of tips that day.”
