When seconds count, do your Madison County emergency personnel have what it takes to respond?
That was the goal Sept. 14 when emergency personal participated in an exercise through the chemical stockpile emergency preparedness program (CSEPP). Think of what they’re doing inside the Madison County Emergency Operations Center as preparing for the worst case scenario. In this case, a chemical accident at the Blue Grass Army Depot.
Throughout the day, evaluators from multiple government agencies across the county watched how workers reacted to the mock scenarios as they handled everything from transportation to communication with the public.
“These types of exercises are meant to test our plans, our procedures,” said Dustin Heiser, EMA and Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Director.
Ten counties in central Kentucky joined the annual emergency exercise with more than 250 people in total rehearsing what they would do in a real disaster — communication between all
“That’s the goal of the CSEPP program, to provide maximum protection to its citizens,” said Heiser.
The chemical agents at Blue Grass Army Depot should be destroyed by the end of 2023 so these specific exercises won’t be necessary. Until all weapons are destroyed, CSEPP officials said they will continue to prepare and noted the lessons gained through the exercises.
September is also National Preparedness Month and CSEPP officials encourage all residents to learn their CSEPP zone and what they can do to prepare for an emergency by visiting madisoncountyky.us/index.php/csepp/know-your-zone. And www.prepareKY.com
