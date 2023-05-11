Culp award

Berea’s John Culp, with wife Ramona Culp, holds a 25-years of service award, presented by Hospice Care Plus at the organization’s annual volunteer appreciation dinner. Culp and Richmond’s Jelemia Sanders are the first volunteers at Hospice to hit the 25-year milestone. Other volunteers present and recognized at the banquet were Joyce Howell, Jenny Cotton and Cathy Tate, who received 10-year awards; and Rick Carle, Linda Hall, Sharron Stepp, Cora LePorin, Karen Linville, Ann Miller, Emerson McAfee and Connie Lawson, who received five-year awards. Linville and McAfee are also residents of Berea. Hospice will host a training for new volunteers on Saturday, May 20. To sign up, visit hospicecareplus.org or contact Mariah Smith, volunteer coordinator, at hospice@hospicecp.org or 859-986-1500.

