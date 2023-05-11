Berea’s John Culp, with wife Ramona Culp, holds a 25-years of service award, presented by Hospice Care Plus at the organization’s annual volunteer appreciation dinner. Culp and Richmond’s Jelemia Sanders are the first volunteers at Hospice to hit the 25-year milestone. Other volunteers present and recognized at the banquet were Joyce Howell, Jenny Cotton and Cathy Tate, who received 10-year awards; and Rick Carle, Linda Hall, Sharron Stepp, Cora LePorin, Karen Linville, Ann Miller, Emerson McAfee and Connie Lawson, who received five-year awards. Linville and McAfee are also residents of Berea. Hospice will host a training for new volunteers on Saturday, May 20. To sign up, visit hospicecareplus.org or contact Mariah Smith, volunteer coordinator, at hospice@hospicecp.org or 859-986-1500.
Berea Chamber
Special Publications
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Madison County Property Transfers: April 24 - 25, 2023
- Madison County Property Transfers April 24, 2023
- Madison County Health Department Food Service Inspections: April 22 - 29, 2023
- Kali Brooke Lakes
- Madison County Detention Center: April 27 - 29, 2023
- Madison County Detention Center: April 30 - May 3, 2023
- Converse connection: Kenny Davis recalls connection to Denny Crum
- Court Recap: April 20 - 26, 2023
- Madison County Detention Center: April 22 - 26, 2023
- Marriage Licenses: April 20 - 26, 2023
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.