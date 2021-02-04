You may remember the story about the preacher who was doing some door-to-door visitation. He introduced himself to an older woman who was none too happy to see him. She demanded he leave immediately and slammed the door.
The door, however, bounced back open. The angry woman shouted, “Get your foot out of my door.”
“But ma’am,” the preacher managed to say before the woman slammed the door again.
Again, it bounced back open.”
“I said get your foot out of my door,” the woman yelled louder this time. Again, she slammed the door.
Again, it bounced open.
“But ma’am …”
“I don’t want to hear it,” she shouted. “Get off my property.” Then, she slammed the door, again.
Again, it bounced back open.”
The preacher, now standing in the yard, finally got a word in edgewise, telling the woman, “You’ll be able to close your door if you get that kitten out of the way.”
You know, I remember a time when preachers were greatly respected, a time when folks welcomed them into their homes. They were admired. They were trusted. They were held in highest regard. Then came the age of television. Religious shysters started buying airtime. For a fee, they’d pray for you. Just send them cash and you’d get your healing, they claimed. They got rich while people died waiting for their promised miracles. Well, it didn’t take a genius to see through their silliness. Unfortunately, some people began to think all preachers were motivated by money, and, over time, some people began to mistrust everyone in the pulpit.
A recent Gallup Poll showed that only 37 percent of Americans trust preachers. In fact, the poll found that Americans trust preachers only slightly more than journalists and building contractors.
If you’re open to some sound advice, let me offer some. Within a short drive of your home is a preacher who you know very well. You probably knew his parents. You likely know his wife and children. You know that he’s a trustworthy man who cares for his flock. My advice is this, go to his church and support his ministry. You can likely count on that man.
The preacher on TV may have a great public image with his shiny new Cadillac and his $1,000 suits, but that may be all he has. That preacher in the church right down the road may drive a 20-year-old pickup truck and wear clothing from the second-hand store, but he may have treasures laid up in Heaven beyond your wildest dreams.
We would perhaps be wise to turn off the televangelists and to stop driving an hour to a megachurch to hear a preacher we don’t even know and who we’ve never even met face to face.
And, by all means, let’s open our doors to our local pastors when they come to visit. Our kittens certainly would be a lot safer if we’d do that.
Reach Roger Alford at (502) 514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
