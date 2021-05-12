Gasoline stations across the Southeast, including Berea and Madison County have been bracing for a potential shortage this week after the Colonial Pipeline was hit by a cyberattack last Friday.
Most stores in Berea have gas, but some of them had limited supplies late Tuesday night as motorists and consumers prepared for a possible shortage of gas, Jack Lane, manager of the Circle K on Chestnut Street, said his station was well-stocked on Wednesday morning.
“We haven’t had any issues,” Lane said. “I’m good right now.”
The pipeline, runs from the Texas Gulf Coast to New York and the states that rely in Colonial include Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas. Earlier this week, a large part of the pipeline resumed its operations manually instead of electronically.
On the average, most gas stations carry approximately
10,000 gallons of gasoline in their storage tanks. Lane said his next delivery is expected to be Monday.
The pavement at Lane’s location is being repaved, which Lane said could create some confusion because the resurfacing area is roped off and he urged consumers to be “courteous and kind” until the issues with the pipeline are fully resolved.
The biggest issue, Lane said, was a lack of truck drivers delivering product to various stores in the region.
“(The suppliers) don’t have enough drivers,” he said.
In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp suspended state taxes on motor fuel through Saturday to help alleviate the possible rising costs. A State of Emergency was declared in 17 states, including Kentucky and the District of Columbia following the preliminary shutdown of the Colonial pipeline system.
The emergency declaration “provides for regulatory relief for commercial motor vehicle operations while providing direct assistance supporting emergency relief efforts transporting gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other refined petroleum products into the Affected States during the emergency from shortages due to the shutdown, partial shutdown, and/or manual operation of the Colonial pipeline system.”
