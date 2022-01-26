Daisy Jane Burnell Chasteen, 80, departed this life for her heavenly home on January 23, 2022 at her residence in Berea surrounded by her family.
Per Mom’s wishes, there will be no services. She wanted us to remember her as she was in life.
Arrangements were provided by Lakes Funeral Home and burial will be in Madison Memorial Gardens next to her parents.
