Dakota Roy Pingleton, 26, passed away Monday August 31, 2020 at his residence. Dakota was born September 21, 1993 in Richmond to
Fred M. and Vickie L. Pingleton. Dakota spent much of his time helping on the farm but enjoyed time spent with family and especially his two buddies, his cat Boo-Boo, and his dog General.Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4 at Valley Baptist Church on Copper Creek Road, with Brother Jeff Dapper, Donnie Pingleton officiating.
Burial will follow in the Wilmot Cemetery.Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Dakota Pingleton, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.