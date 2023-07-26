Dale VanWinkle, 67, husband of 47 years to the love of his life Reva Rader VanWinkle, passed away Sunday July 23, 2023, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday July 27, 2023, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Abney officiating. Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. ~ 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
