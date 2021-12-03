I heard the story long ago about the old mountaineer who loved getting into fights. Nothing pleased him more than a good brawl.
As the story goes, the mountaineer would ride into town and ask the mayor to point out the toughest guy there. Then, the old mountaineer would proceed to beat up whoever the mayor pointed to.
This was happening day after day, and it was hurting business in town. So the mayor came up with a plan. He rented a gorilla and put him in a vacant building. When the mountaineer arrived and asked the mayor to point out the toughest guy, the mayor told him, “He just went into that empty building.”
The mountaineer walked into the building and closed the door behind him. When the thumps, crashes and screams finally subsided, the mountaineer stepped out of the building and told the mayor, “When that feller comes to, tell him his fur coat is hanging on the door.”
When I think of the toughest guys I know, World War II veteran Damon Rains comes immediately to mind. In the Kentucky town where he lives, people respectfully call him Mr. Rains.
Mr. Rains, who turns 100 this week, grew up in the Appalachian Mountains in the years leading up to WWII. When he was grown, he was called into military service to fight the Nazis in Europe. He saw lots of combat. But one of my favorite tales of this good man’s heroics came the night that his unit, outmanned and outgunned, was encamped on a mountainside, worried that German troops might overrun them.
But Mr. Rains had several machine gun nests set up on the mountainside, and he spent the night running from gun to gun firing down at the Germans, keeping them hunkered down in their foxholes.
That single mountaineer made it sound like a huge force of Americans on that mountainside, striking fear in the hearts of the enemy.
It reminded me of some of the tactics Israel’s soldiers would use in Old Testament times. You may remember the time when the Syrian army had surrounded the Israelites, cutting off their supply route. The Israelites had no food and were literally starving.
“The Lord made the host of the Syrians to hear a noise of chariots, and a noise of horses, and a noise of a great host: and they said one to another, Lo, the king of Israel hath hired against us the kings of the Hittites, and the kings of the Egyptians, to come upon us. Wherefore they arose and fled in the twilight, and left their tents, and their horses, and their donkeys, even the camp as it was and fled for their life” (2 Kings 7:6).
The Lord has shown us in that passage there’s more than one way to win a battle. Sometimes, all we need is to try something new, to exercise a little ingenuity.
You’ve probably noticed that some people get so caught up in doing the same old things in the same old ways that they never seem to accomplish anything.
I’m convinced what this world needs are more mountaineers like Mr. Rains – men who are willing to use their thinkers to come up with winning strategies.
———
Reach Roger Alford at (502) 514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.