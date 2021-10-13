Dane Alexander Wright, 29, passed away at his home on Oct. 9.
Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Tates Creek Baptist Church 1255 Boonesborough Road, with Rev. Bill Fort, Rev. Rob Taylor, and Rev. Jeff Prosser officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the service. You may view the service live on www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com .
Arrangements are with Davis and Powell Funeral Home in Berea.
