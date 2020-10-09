Daniel Lee Knuckles, age 30, passed away Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at Saint Joseph Berea. He was born August 21st, 1990 in Lexington, KY to Tammy Lynn Knuckles and Danny Moore. Daniel worked as a roofer, loved being outside, enjoyed riding dirt bikes and making people laugh, loved fishing, playing his guitar, and his dog Cash, but most of all he loved spending time with his granny Knuckles! He was of the Baptist faith.
Daniel was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Hershel Knuckles, and his paternal grandparents, Lee, and Elsie Moore.
Other than his parents Daniel is survived by one sister, Tamara Arthur of Mount Vernon, KY, his maternal granny, Elsie Knuckles of Berea, KY, two nephews, Lonnie & Derrick Arthur of Mount Vernon, KY. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends also survive.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, October 9th, 2020 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Cecil Burns officiating, burial will follow in the Scaffold Cane Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-9 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
In accordance with Governor Beshear’s mandates social distancing and face coverings will be required.
