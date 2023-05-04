Saying “This is how we save the world”, Jennifer Rose Escobar helped welcome 81 Danish students and 11 teachers to Central Kentucky for a cultural exchange program.
The group arrived in Berea April 21 and spent six days getting a taste of traditional Kentucky food, the arts scene and area schools, plus visits to Fayette Mall and Wal-Mart, hiking the Pinnacles, MMA training, roller skating, and soccer games.
Before traveling to Kentucky, the students and teachers spent three days touring Washington, D.C.
“We try to give the students as many different experiences as possible and share what regular Americans are doing in day-to-day said Escobar, who has helped coordinate the student visits for the past eight years. “We made southern biscuits and fried apples in my kitchen and they made pottery.”
Escobar’s parents helped start the Danish Exchange Program at Berea College in 1973 and after it was discontinued she helped to revive and continue a program that meant so much to her family.
While in Berea, the students are welcomed by host families and volunteers in the community to treat the students to a variety of activities. “It takes a village to pull this off, and we certainly have that here,” Escobar said.
