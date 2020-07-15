Danny E. Farris, 74, was separated from this earthly presence on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at his residence in Danville.
Danny was born August 5, 1945 in Berea to the late Evelyn Creed and Eugene Farris. Danny was an excellent cook. He loved being outdoors, raising a garden, being on the water fishing or having fun just cruising in a boat. Danny received his primary education from Madison County School system and graduated from Madison Central High School.
Funeral services and visitation were Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Pastor Jerald Alford officiated. Burial will followed at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with full military honors. Pallbearers were John Adams, Rudene Runyon, Damon Dunson, Barry Young, Tony Chenault, and Steve Holoman. Honorary pallbearers were Steve Herron, Trey Farris, and Ferrell Farris.
