Danny Lung Sr., passed away October 18, 2021 at 5:30 a.m. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Shirley Lung on Sept. 15, 2021.
Danny is survived by his children: Scottie Wayne Lung, Danny Kay Lung Jr., Christopher Allen Lung, Steven Ray Lung, and Thomas Michael Lung, he is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Danny was a retired minister of the Methodist faith.
He will be greatly missed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.