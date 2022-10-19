Darrell Slone, 81, husband of 64 years to Dixie Lou Slone, passed away Friday October 14, 2022, at The Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Berea. Darrell was born October 11, 1941, in Jackson County to the late Lonnie and Jaley Phillips Slone. He was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt and fish. Darrell was a hard worker, spending 34 years employed at Dresser Industries. He loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. Darrell was of the Baptist faith.
Other than his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by two brothers, Shade Slone, and Bill Slone.
In addition to his wife Dixie, Darrell is survived by one son, Darren Slone and his wife Brenda of Berea, two daughters, Lonna Newman and her husband Danny of Irvine, Tammy Carol Slone of Berea, four grandchildren, Rodney Combs, Amanda Combs, Christopher Isaacs, Kallie Isaacs, and three great grandchildren, Marcus Cervantez, Daisy Isaacs, and Easton Blair.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Bro. Ralph Shepperson officiated and burial followed in the Red Lick Cemetery. Pallbearers were John W. Coffey, Marcus Cervantez, Tubby Sowers, Dale Potter, Farley Robinson, Chris Isaacs, and Danny Newman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.