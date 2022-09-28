Dave Bloom, 81, father of Priscilla Bloom, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022 with Priscilla by his side. Dave was born in Brooklyn, New York to the late Isadore and Estelle Bleach Bloom, and he was of the Jewish faith. Dave enjoyed reading books about history, watching football with his daughter and traveling to Ft Lauderdale Florida every Christmas. Dave received his college degree in New York and went to work for Keller Industries when they opened a manufacturing facility in Berea, Kentucky, Dave also worked and retired from Lowes in Richmond Kentucky where he made many lifelong friends, and he was also a proud Veteran of the US Army. Dave was preceded in death by his wife Penny Nichols Bloom, and his brother George Bloom.
Dave is survived by daughter Priscilla (Debra Orona) Bloom, his nieces: Karin Bloom, and Elise (James) Cashen, and his step sons: Mike (Kif) Skidmore, John Skidmore, and Phillip (Shawna) Skidmore. Dave’s wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned at this time. Lakes Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.
