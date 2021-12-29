David Arnold Napier, son of Representative Lonnie and Barbara Ann Day Napier, 56, of Lancaster, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at his home. He was born Saturday, March 13, 1965 in Madison County. David was co-founder of Napier Brothers and former editor for the Garrard County News. He was a member of Lancaster Church of God & formerly attended White Lick Baptist Church. David attended Sue Bennett College in London, and was a graduate of the National School of Auctioneering.
In addition to his parents, David is survived by, daughters; Chelsea (Justin) Combs, of Garrard County, Whitney (Freeman) Pinkney, of Knoxville, Tennessee, brother; Jeff (Shonda) Napier, of Garrard County, and five grandchildren, Wyatt Sparks, Russell Sparks, Robin Sparks, Josie Combs and Waylon Combs.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at White Lick Baptist Church with Bro. Glen Daugherty, Bro. Vernon Willard, and Bro. David Stewart officiating. Pallbearers include, Dean Napier, Kenny Allen, Blake Dowell, Dakota Napier, Davien Logan, John Wilson, Glen Poynter, Kaden Childress, Wyatt Sparks and Russell Sparks. Honorary pallbearers are Danny Irvin, Mike Denny, James Bushnell, Nathan Mick, Marty Miniard, Michael Harness, Keith Napier, Ryan Ward, James Ward, Bobby Powell, Cecil Arnold and Holton Howard. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until service time Thursday at White Lick Baptist Church. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at Cartersville Cemetery.
