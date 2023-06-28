David Hayden Gray, 5, of McKee died Monday. He was born February 9, 2018, son of Eddie and Sylvia Gray and attended Sand Gap Elementary Preschool. David loved the outdoors and working in the garden. His favorite characters were the Incredible Hulk and Baby Yoda.
In addition to his loving parents he is survived by siblings Edward Lee “E. J.” Gray, Jr., Ryan Wayne Gray; maternal grandparents Eddie and Tammy Gabbard; James Woolums; maternal great-grandparents Gerald and Linda Combs; Lula and Wendell VanWinkle; paternal grandparents Larry and Lora Gray; uncles and aunts Joe Woolums, Jonny (Jodi) Gray; Jennifer Bishop, Kyle Harrington; as well as numerous friends, relatives, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Sherry Combs Woolums.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
