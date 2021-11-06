Last year, I told my mother that if John Calipari called and offered me a job, I would gladly accept the position. Today, there are only two people who could make me a job offer that I would accept. Please continue to read and you will figure out who they are.
Friday evening, my Marketing Director and Life Coach, Darlene Snyder and I attended the delayed version of the “Most Exciting Night of the Summer” (in the fall) at Boone’s Trace National. First if you have not eaten at Boone’s Trace National, formerly, and forever for me The Bull, do yourself a favor and stop one evening for a nice, delightful meal. The food is delicious and some of the best in central Kentucky.
Recently, Coach A. W. Hamilton and Coach Greg Todd introduced their 2021 versions of the men’s and women’s basketball teams. A.W. has a great story to tell and is upbeat, encouraging, motivating, and gregarious. Coach Todd is back home and is laid back and low key. I call them Jekyll and Hyde. You can call them whatever you like, but I would encourage everyone to stop by Alumni Coliseum for a men’s or women’s basketball game this year and you will see some good basketball and watch two people share their passion for coaching with their respective teams. Go Colonels!
Next on our busy weekend schedule was a noon birthday party for my 2-year old great nephew. I learned about Baby Shark, and I am proud to say that I remembered the words to Old Macdonald that the refrigerator was playing. Finally, someone needs to recommend a vocal coach to help my family stay on key to “Happy Birthday.”
Saturday evening, my Marketing Director Darlene and I were invited to attend an evening at Lynnwood to hear The Goodwin Brothers. Darlene thought about wearing a mask to this event, but I convinced her no one would try to make her sign anything. I proudly wore my father’s cowboy hat which makes me happy to report. Airmark catered the event, and they did a marvelous job. The music was some of the best that I have heard recently, and my hat is off to everyone involved! Thank you, Andy and Teresa, for the invitation. I owe you Andy!
Earlier that week, Darlene suggested that we go hear Dustin Tavella speak at Eastside Community Church on Sunday. For those who don’t recognize this name, Dustin was the 2021 winner of America’s Got Talent. Boy does Dustin have talent, and he has wonderful story to tell. Go to your computer and Google Dustin and watch his winning performance, I promise that you come away impressed. Virgil Grant did an excellent job interviewing Dustin, and the music at Eastside was fabulous. It was good to see some of my Leadership Madison County group this morning, too.
Now, we off to celebrate a friend’s first anniversary moving-in party to her new house.
Last but not least, I would go to work for A W. Hamilton or Nick Saban, of course. RTR!
