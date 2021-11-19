R
ecently, my Leadership Madison County classmates and I went on a very educational field trip. Please excuse the pun, because none was intended. We met at the Madison County Board of Education office on Highland Park Drive and boarded the Kentucky River Foothills bus to be transported around town.
Our first stop was the Madison Middle School. It was my first ever trip to this gorgeous, old structure. By the way, I am quite familiar with this location. My first apartment in 1977 was in the basement of a house on Second Street, and I began working at the Richmond Daily Register in 1970 on the corner of Second and Water. So, the view of this building is forever etched in my mind.
Principal Amie Gallion greeted my classmates and me with a friendly smile and nice disposition. You could tell that she was passionate about her school and her students. We toured a science class and were entertained by two students who were learning coding. These two students were really enjoying their learning experience just as I was. Next, we were entertained by the Madison Middle School choir director and her students who are working on their presentation of the play “Annie” in December. Good luck to these students with their educational ventures at Madison Middle School.
After hopping back on the Foothills bus, my class was carted across town to the old Mayfield school which is called Madison Kindergarten Academy today. This trip brought back memories of moving across town when my father remodeled the old Coca Cola building in 1978 and relocated The Richmond Register to Big Hill Avenue. Mayfield Elementary was just around the corner. Principal Jennifer Martin greeted us at the front door of the school and took us on a brief tour. Again, I was impressed with her passion for her students and her desire to provide the best learning experience for her students. And yes, my memories of kindergarten were quite different.
Next, it was back to the Madison County Board of Education for lunch. Scott Anderson, the Director of Food Service, spoke to my class before lunch. I am convinced Scott could run almost any restaurant in the country. His presentation was quite informative and very impressive. Scott is dedicated to providing the best school lunches to the Madison County students, and the early Thanksgiving lunch was truly delicious. However, I did eat too much.
Also, before lunch Superintendent David Gilliam addressed the class. Dr. Gilliam discussed the budget and challenges facing the Madison County school system. He expressed his concern with the number of college students who were choosing to enter the teaching profession. After listening to him answer some tough questions, I am convinced that the Madison County schools are in capable hands.
Our last trip was out Lancaster Road to LaFontaine Nature School. Gus LaFontaine took our class on a nature tour of his facility. Thankfully it was a beautiful day, and the walk around the 12 acres was quite refreshing. Gus and his staff are complimenting the education process in Madison County.
If you would like to learn more about Leadership Madison County, just get in touch with Mendi Goble at the Richmond Chamber of Commerce.
For me, I am looking forward to my next field trip and learning experience.
