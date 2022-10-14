Davis and Powell is expanding to better serve Berea.
“Berea has been good to Davis and Powell Funeral Home,” said owner Greg Powell, as he announced plans to add a chapel to the existing facility. “We want to do everything we can to better serve the families who entrust us with the final arrangements for their loved ones. This addition will allow us to do that.”
The new 3000 square-foot chapel will approximately double the space available to clients of Davis and Powell. It will be built on the parking lot side of the current funeral home.
Plans call for the chapel to be a seamless addition that will enhance the architecture of existing structure, a long time Berea landmark. In addition to the larger space it will feature a welcoming vestibule running the length of the building, which will give access to both the original and new sides of the funeral home and chapel.
Powell emphasized there will be no interruption in services to the community while construction of the new chapel is being completed.
“We will provide the same thoughtful and caring service our clients have come to expect, the building process won’t change a thing.” he said.
