Deanna Raye Terrill Gadd, 83, passed away Sunday October 24, 2021, at Berea Health and Rehabilitation.
Visitation was Wednesday October 27, 2021, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with graveside services 11 a.m. Thursday October 28, 2021 at Berea Cemetery. Rev. Maurice Dula will be officiating.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
