Deborah Akers Swinney, 58, of Garrard County, passed away unexpectedly at her home on February 19, 2022
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m, Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Vernon Willard, Bro. Luther Akers, and Bro. Greg Cress officiating. Burial will follow in the Lancaster Cemetery. Funeral services will be livestreamed at www.lakesfuneralhome.com.
Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
