Deborah “Debby” Lynne Stout, 60, passed away Wednesday December 8, 2021, at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was born May 22, 1961, in Cincinnati, OH to the late Edgar and Mary Hurt Stout. Debby enjoyed gardening, reading, taking short trips, and going on vacation. She retired from Saint Joseph/Berea Hospital after 39 years. She loved and was very dedicated to her work. Debby was of the Christian Faith.
Debby is survived by her son, Cody Tyler Stout, and his fiancé Shannon Mettey, four brothers, Mike Stout, Randy Stout, Allen Stout, David Stivers, special cousin Vicky Castle, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation was 11-1 p.m. Monday December 13, 2021 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Madison County Memorial Gardens. www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com
Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
